One of the six individuals charged with the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila testified that Samuel Garcia shot Avila twice in the head at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monday at Lyon County District Court.
Jovan Pecina, who along with Garcia, Alan Alanis, Andrew John Granado, Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde and Armando Nunez, has been charged for the murder, said he showing Avila a video on a phone when Avila’s body fell over. He did not see Garcia pull the trigger, but said Garcia was the only other person in the car.
Then, Garcia shot Avila again.
Pecina said he had left Emporia High School early on Sept. 5, 2017 and gone home, before heading over to Cornejo-Campoverde’s house.
The testimony came after another suspect, Granado, testified that Garcia had said he was going to have to kill Avila on Sept. 5, 2017. Garcia, Granado said, believed Avila to be “a snitch” and “Sammy’s problem” to deal with.
Granado testified that he had met Avila through Garcia in the summer of 2017. He had also left school early that day, going home before going over to Cornejo-Campoverde’s house.
Granado said he and Cornejo-Campoverde smoked marijuana together before Garcia, Pecina and Alanis joined them at the house.
Pecina, Avila and Garcia then left in Avila’s car and went out onto the dirt roads while smoking marijuana. Pecina said the group was speaking about a drug deal that was supposed to occur where Avila and Garcia were supposed to get into a second car, while Pecina drove Avila’s car.
Pecina said the group eventually stopped at Sacred Heart Cemetery, where while he was showing Avila a video on a phone, Garcia shot Avila. He testified that he did not see Garcia pull the trigger, but saw Avila’s body fall over, and assumed Garcia shot him as he was the only other person in the car. He said Garcia then shot him again.
Pecina said Garcia pulled Avila’s body over the center console partially into the passenger seat. Garcia then told him to drive, he said, and gave him directions to “the shooting range,” where they met the rest of the group.
Pecina confirmed that he removed an AK-47, while Nunez removed a speaker. They both placed the items in the back of Granado’s car.
Granado had testified earlier that he, Cornejo-Campoverde and Alanis Granado said he, Cornejo-Campoverde and Alanis went to get gas “to be used for [Avila’s] car.” He said the group stopped at Alanis’s house, where he went to get a gas can. The group then went to pick up Nunez “to hang out with us.”
After the group picked up Nunez, Granado said he and the others went to “the shooting range.” Granado said when he arrived, Garcia and Pecina were not there yet. He said they then parked and waited until Garcia and Pecina arrived in Avila’s car. Granado said he believes Garcia was driving and that he could not see Avila.
Granado said that some members of the group approached the car and had stunned and surprised expressions. The group then left their car to meet Garcia and Pecina at Avila’s car. He said that an AK-47 and a speaker were removed from Avila’s car before Garcia then got the gas can, poured gas on the car and lit the car on fire.
Pecina said he saw Garcia pour gas on the hood of the car with Avila’s body inside, and light the car with a lighter. The smoke made a big, black cloud.
After, Granado said all six individuals got into his car and drove away.
“I recall everybody just really being quiet and stunned,” he said.
Granado said he assumed Garcia killed Avila, stating that Garcia said he would, and that he had seen blood on Garcia’s shirt.
They used urine to “remove smells” from their clothing before returning to Cornejo-Campoverde’s house, where they burned their clothes and showered.
Pecina said Garcia handed him $200 after the incident.
Garcia’s defense counsel, Mark Schoenhofer, pushed back on the reliability of the witnesses. He asked if Granado’s testimony could be trusted because he had previously given a different account of the day. Granado said when he was arrested in August, he first gave truthful testimony. He said that he figured since he was getting in trouble, he might as well tell the truth, but that he had always thought about testifying against Garcia.
A third suspect, Cornejo-Campoverde, also offered testimony in exchange for lesser charges.
He echoed testimonies of Granado and Pecina, saying the group began smoking marijuana at his house. During that time, Garcia was talking about robbing someone and “doing something crazy.” He said Garcia had a small, silver gun, and that Garcia had asked him for gloves, gasoline and bullets.
Cornejo-Campoverde said he did not see Avila when the group arrived at his house, but saw Pecina driving a gray car and Garcia in the backseat. He said he and Alanis gave Garcia some gasoline.
He observed Garcia pouring gasoline on the car and lighting it on fire. Cornejo-Campoverde said Garcia pulled out a stack of cash and gave money to Pecina.
After burning their clothes and showering, Cornejo-Campoverde said the group went to the Cottonwood River, where Garcia said he would throw the gun into the river before they returned to his house.
All of the suspects so far shared that Garcia ordered pizza when they returned to Cornejo-Campoverde’s home.
The court also heard testimonies from Lyon County Sheriff’s Office detective sergeant Travis Mishler, land owner Dan Fruit, Kansas Fire Marshal investigator Chris Mercer and former coroner Dr. Erik Krag Mitchell earlier in the day.
Mitchell testified that the death was a homicide. He said he responded to rural Lyon County and found a body partially in the vehicle in the passenger side of the front seat. He was leaned over with the door open.
Mitchell said items around the car were scorched. He worked with law enforcement officers on the scene and the fire marshal. Mitchell said he did an external and internal examination.
“I had a body that had severe thermal injury — burned on the surface,” he said. “The proteins of the abdominal wall shrank. The skin was burned off of most of the body. There was a slight amount of skin where there had not been enough heat to burn it away.”
Mitchell said the internal examination found two gunshot wounds to the head. They were smaller caliber, unjacketed bullets. There was bloody foam in the airway, indicating cardiac activity after the body was injured.
Mitchell said he found no natural diseases or other injuries that would have contributed to death.
Mitchell said the gunshot wounds were “consistent” with a .22 caliber bullet. He said there would be no “purposeful movement” after an injury such as the gunshots.
The bullets caused damage to the brain — the thinking brain — the very base of the brain was not damaged which would have allowed for some rudimentary functions like breathing. He could not determine if Avila was alive at the time the car was set on fire, but said the gunshots to the head were the cause of death.
“This was a homicide,” he said.
Mercer testified that he believed the fire was set inside of the vehicle, due to the damage pattern on the car.
Mercer described his findings on the fire, including that it was burning inside of the vehicle and billowing outside of the vehicle. He could identify that based on the soot staining and the damage to the vehicle.
“If the fire was on the exterior, it would show different fire patterns. It would show it lower, it would act different,” Mercer said.
Mercer said typically a fire on the inside of a vehicle will burn the combustibles — the seat cushions, fabric, toys, whatever that is inside of the vehicle — and it will damage the windshield and rear window, and that will fall on top of the debris. He said, within a vehicle, the seating, fabric on doors, headliners and eventually glass, will be considered a combustible.
If the fire was on the exterior it would have burned and damaged those windows first and then debris would fall secondly on top of the glass, so you wouldn’t be able to see the glass.
“From this example, I determined that the fire could be specifically on top of the vehicle, under the vehicle or inside of the trunk,” he said. Mercer added the headlights and taillights would be more damaged if that were the case.
Testimony will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. You can read The Gazette’s unabridged account from Monday’s hearing online here.
