KNST Meteorologist Matt Miller says extreme temperatures plaguing The Emporia Gazette's circulation area have not hit record breaking levels — but they will soon.
Lyon County is under a wind chill warning and a winter weather advisory until Tuesday afternoon.
Miller told The Gazette he is anticipating temperatures and wind chills to reach record breaking levels Monday and Tuesday morning, with wind chills potentially cold as -30F expected by Monday morning.
The lowest recorded temperature in Emporia was -24 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 4, 1947.
Frost bite can occur to unprotected skin at -15F degree wind chills in as little as 30 minutes. Prolonged exposure to these temperatures can lead to hypothermia and other serious health problems.
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxanne Van Gundy said people should stay home if necessary in these conditions. The city of Emporia implemented emergency reporting measures for minor accidents and slide-offs to help conserve emergency resources and keep emergency dispatch lines free.
If cars are drivable and there are no injuries, parties can exchange information and report incidents later on. Van Gundy said it was important to have these measures in place to conserve resources for true emergency situations.
"Getting out in these conditions can not only put our citizens at risk, but our field responders," she said. "These measures are also in place to ensure we have responders available to immediately respond to high priority calls."
Miller told The Gazette that the snow was steady but not "catastrophic" and travel was still able to happen as long as people drive slowly and cautiously.
Van Gundy said those who cannot stay home should prepare for the conditions in case of an emergency.
"If you are unable to stay home today, please allow for extra time, take precautions by having warm clothing and a emergency kit available," she said.
