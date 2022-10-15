You may have heard that CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has some big changes in the works. Community members are beginning to ask questions, so let’s see if we can help provide some answers.
What exactly is CrossWinds? CrossWinds is the community’s local, 501(c)(3) non-profit Community Mental Health Center and behavioral health safety net. The agency was established as the Mental Health Center of East Central Kansas in 1960, undergoing a name change in 2016 with the hopes of removing stigma and creating more access for those seeking services. The “CrossWinds” name was inspired by the traditional blessing, “May the road rise to meet you. May the wind always be at your back.” Each of us desires this for ourselves, our loved ones, our neighbors, and our communities. But when crosswinds inevitably come into our lives, our greatest blessing and desire may be a place of refuge and support. This is where our agency comes in.
How big is CrossWinds? CrossWinds consists of 172 employees. The agency has a coverage area of 5,663 square miles which includes a population of 78,000. CrossWinds serves all of Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee counties.
How is CrossWinds funded? CrossWinds is primarily funded through a fee-for-service model. With service reimbursement rates and state payouts experiencing a minimal rise since 2006, CrossWinds has heavily relied on grants and charitable donations to assist in expanding substance abuse programs, crisis response teams, and children’s psychosocial support groups. Sponsored internships are also a large part of how CrossWinds meets the high needs of its coverage area and provide an average of over $250,000 of free services each year. While change in the mental health field remains constant, CrossWinds is committed to its longstanding mission of providing services to anyone in need, regardless of their ability to pay. CrossWinds cars are easy to spot.
Why are there so many of them and how do you obtain/afford them? With more than 60 vehicles in its fleet, CrossWinds is still looking to secure additional transportation for both staff and clients. In serving over 3,500 people a year, the fleet serves as a way for us to conduct community services, interact with consumers in their homes, schools, and workplaces, and promote daily living skills like budgeting and socializing. Leases have allowed us a more affordable option to meet immediate agency needs. In recent years, the majority of vehicles have been secured through grants and purchased through local dealers. CrossWinds relies on KDOT grants to purchase vehicles at a fraction of their regular costs.
How does CrossWinds help the community? CrossWinds is dedicated to providing individuals with the tools they need to better cope with and manage the circumstances of everyday life. Staff help improve mental wellness as a crucial part of overall wellness through a variety of treatment offerings including counseling for adults, children, and families; medication services; emergency crisis services; evaluations and testing; and peer support groups. Specialized services include the only therapeutic, social-emotional preschool program in the coverage area; a 24-hour residential care home for high-needs clients; a criminal justice-mental health liaison team which works directly with local law enforcement and jails in order to provide resources and support to incarcerated populations in order to reduce rates of recidivism; as well as the only dedicated Spanish-speaking mental health clinic in East Central Kansas, El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds. CrossWinds maintains relationships with local healthcare organizations, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, court systems, colleges and universities, and all 19 unified school districts and 57 schools throughout each serviced county. Onsite staff and resources are made directly available to students in six area schools.
What is next from CrossWinds? CrossWinds is in the midst of its first ever capital campaign, “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground”. The agency currently operates out of 15 buildings, eight of which are in Emporia. With the land lease on our current 1000 Lincoln St. headquarters expiring, CrossWinds is using the opportunity to consolidate services from six locations into a new, two-building, campus-style setting. When renovations are completed, Crosswinds will offer a smoother, more accessible way for its consumers to receive services, solidifying Emporia as an administrative hub that can support staff and programs throughout all seven counties. Beyond addressing local barriers to care, the successful completion of the campaign will put our agency in a position for sound budget management, ensuring a future for quality mental health services in our communities.
