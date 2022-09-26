The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred early Sunday morning at the Circle K convenience store, located at 1201 E. 12th Ave.
According to Captain Ray Mattas, at approximately 3:30 a.m., two males entered the store and one was armed with a rifle. The other then removed merchandise from the store. Mattas said the merchandise was valued at “less than $1,000.”
The suspects were last seen leaving on foot westbound from the store. Both were described as wearing sweatshirts and gloves.
No photos are available currently, but this story will be updated if they become available.
If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or on your mobile device at P3Tips.
