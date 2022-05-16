Sunday rain may have played a role in two crashes on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. One of them left two people injured.
The more serious crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Emporia Fire Department Capt. Jesse Taylor said Monday that two people were treated at a hospital after wrecking three miles south of the Emporia interchange.
An earlier wreck occurred four miles north of the Admire exit shortly before 11 a.m. Taylor said two people in a vehicle did not require hospital care.
The Kansas Highway Patrol had not released reports on either crash as of Monday morning.
