Almost 21 years ago, I started writing a weekly food column for The Gazette called Murphy’s Menu. That first article was about tomatoes.
Since the beginning, The Gazette has had a strong food component, with each generation contributing. Chris Walker was hoping we’d recreate a regular community involvement with people sharing recipes and family food stories, and that has been mostly the case. It is time, however, to pass the whisk.
Changes at the local university mean my sweetheart, Andy Houchins, and I need to start over and we intend to do so somewhere I have written a lot about: Florida! Seafood, fig trees, a 10-month growing season — we’ll have to order in our grass-fed beef, but Creekstone Farms has that covered.
So, I’d like to say good-bye with one more homage to the mighty tomato.
Looking back through my index, I see tomatoes were a regular item: Tomato quiche, tomato pie (NOT the same thing), caprese, gazpacho, fried green tomatoes, tomatoes in bolognese, tomatoes in venison chili, tomatoes in gumbo, tomatoes and okra, freshly sliced tomatoes on grilled pizza, cold tomato-cucumber-onion salad, tomatoes and fresh corn off the cob salad … it’s never-ending.
You have not lived until you have made a sandwich of two slices of bread, mayo on both sides and a 3/4-inch-thick slice from the middle of a beefsteak tomato.
It has been wonderful meeting and becoming friends with so many people in The Gazette’s readership. You’ve greeted me at the farmer’s market, the grocery store, area restaurants. You’ve shared your family recipes, funny food stories and heirloom cookbooks with me. You’ve joined the Murphy’s Menu Militia to feed those in need over the holidays. You’ve competed in 10 years’ worth of Murphy’s Menu Cook-Offs, regardless of the heat and — yes — snow.
I want to thank each and every one of you! You have filled my time here in Emporia with joy. I wish I could acknowledge all of you right here, but it’s kind of like the Oscars: the minute you start naming people, you leave someone out.
I don’t really have any parting words of wisdom, except to be adventurous, be curious, try it and if you don’t like it, don’t eat it. Food brings us all together, it sustains us in joy and grief. Food is love. Food is life!
Julia Child said:
“The only real stumbling block is fear of failure. In cooking you’ve got to have a what-the-hell attitude.”
Let’s get cooking.
In 2001, I was having the worst tomato growing season if my life. Late frosts, blossom end rot, thirsty birds pecking them for a drink. That year I gave up and culled the crop to make this family recipe.
MURF-MURF CHOW-CHOW
10 medium green tomatoes, skinned, cored
2 green bell peppers, skinned, seeded
2 medium white onions, diced
1/2 red bell pepper, seeded
1 Tablespoon yellow mustard seed
1/2 Tablespoon celery seed
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 cup cider vinegar
1 cup granulated sugar
Dice the tomatoes, peppers and onion and put in a large saucepot (heavy bottom, nonreactive). Add the mustard seed, celery seed, kosher salt, vinegar and sugar. Stir well and bring to a simmer over medium heat.
Cook, stirring often and skimming any foam that forms (if any). Simmer until the chow-chow cooks down and thickens into a relish, about two hours.
Spoon into hot sterilized jars and process in a hot water bath, or cool and keep refrigerated. This is great as a condiment, and also as a spread on a grilled cheese sandwich. Live a little!
