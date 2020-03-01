Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident and the report of a line down Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, scanner traffic indicated a power line down as a result of a vehicle accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Sherman Street. A Gazette reporter on scene said there were three vehicles involved.
About three blocks of Sixth Avenue were blocked off as a result of the crash. Anyone traveling through the area should plan to take an alternate route.
We will have more on the situation as it develops.
