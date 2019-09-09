Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Communications offense, 800 Merchant St., 11:43 a.m.

Arrest warrant, 600 W. 10th Ave., 1:15 p.m.

Non-injury accident, E. 12th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 2:20 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1000 Watson St., 4:51 p.m.

Overdose, 1300 Merchant St., 9:36 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1500 Merchant St., 10:52 p.m.

Animal at large, W. 6th Ave. and Graphic Arts Road, 11:54 p.m.

Saturday

Suspicious vehicle, W. 24th Ave. and Prairie St., 2:50 a.m.

Hit and run, 800 West St., 5:07 a.m.

Injury accident, 1300 I-35, 10:21 a.m.

Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 2:18 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 800 Merchant St., 4:12 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 800 Congress St., 5:40 p.m.

Sunday

Disorderly conduct, 100 Commercial St., 2:10 a.m.

Lost property, 100 Commercial St., 3:22 a.m.

Sheriff

Saturday

Motorist assist, Road 130 and Road L, 7:48 a.m.

Injury accident, 1300 I-35, 10:21 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Vehicle theft, 1400 Center St., 5:09 p.m.

Saturday

Shoplifting, 700 W. 6th Ave., 8:19 a.m.

Burglary, 900 Merchant St., 9:38 p.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 2:54 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

