Raymond Hotzel, 58, died January 8, 2020, at his childhood home in Emporia, KS.
Ray was born April 19, 1961, in Emporia, KS the son of Carl and Charlene (Lenninger) Hotzel. Ray was an avid lover of nature throughout his life.
Ray attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Emporia High School in 1979. He was a dedicated employee of The City of Emporia for 38 years.
Ray is survived by his soulmate, Angel; his mother, Charlene Hotzel of Emporia; brothers, Joe Hotzel of Rochester, WA, Jeff Hotzel of Kansas City, MO; sister, Teresa (Phil) Frye; and nephews, Ryan and Matt Frye of Fort Collins, CO; Aunt Rosalie (Hotzel) Edmiston of Emporia, KS and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Hotzel.
A Memorial has been established for the Emporia Friends of the Zoo with contributions sent in care of the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, 201 Cherry St., P.O. Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
At Ray’s request, there will not be a formal service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website;
