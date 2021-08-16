HARVEYVILLE - Raymond R. Beasterfeld, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his home.
Raymond Ray Beasterfeld was born April 8, 1936 in rural Pottawatomie County, Kansas, the son of Lydia L. Steege.
Ray was joined in marriage to Peggy A. Teter on January 21, 1967 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was an avid John Deere farmer and had worked for Didde Manufacturing in Emporia.
Ray will be forever remembered by his wife, Peggy of the home; two daughters, Judy (Mark) Messerschmidt of Ottawa and Joyce (Ben) Coria of Emporia; a son, Nick (Elisabeth) Beasterfeld of Eskridge; a brother, Charles (Mary) Beasterfeld of Topeka; sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Dover Federated Church in Dover, Kansas. Military honors burial to follow service at Eskridge Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dover Federated Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Country Church Building Fund and may be sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 338, Eskridge, Kansas 66423. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
