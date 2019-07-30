Seven members of the Hartford chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America and adviser Jane Kelley attended the Kansas FBLA Summer Leadership Seminar last week at Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.
During the seminar, students spend Monday afternoon participating in leadership activities and networking with other members from across the state with Joni Ternes from Tri-Leadership. Monday evening, students participated in team building activities and worked on their program of work.
On Tuesday, workshops were led by state officers. Hartford’s Tyler Skirvin, Kansas FBLA District VII Vice President, co-presented workshops on “Put the Fun in Fundraising” and “Ice Breakers.”
“This is a great time for our officer team to come together before school starts and plan for the upcoming year,” Hartford FBLA President Bailey Darbyshire said. “Joni gave us several tools to put in our leadership toolbox and we were able to get new ideas from the workshops.”
Members who attended the seminar were: Bailey Darbyshire, Kiernan Breshears, Schyler Schmidt, Brooke Finnerty, Lindsay Torrens, Carter Andrews and Tyler Skirvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.