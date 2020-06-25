The Rotary Club of Emporia, the Kiwanis Club of Emporia, and the Emporia Sertoma Club have come together to donate a total of $1,600 to support food pantries in Lyon and Chase Counties.
The effort was inspired by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on 10 food pantries, with nine in Lyon County and one in Chase County. Each will receive an unrestricted check for $160.00.
Checks will be mailed within the next 2 weeks and include donations to: the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Abundant Harvest Food Pantry, the John & Frances Ice Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Hartford Community Food Pantry, the North Lyon County Food Pantry, the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, the First Christian Church Food Pantry, the Allen United Methodist Church Food Pantry, the C4 Food Pantry in Strong City, and the Reading United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Kiwanis Club President Michael Perigo credited the generosity of all three service clubs in a Wednesday press release.
"All three service clubs recognized that food pantries in Lyon and Chase counties have been strained by the sudden increase in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Perigo said. "We felt that the local folks who run the food pantries know best how to use these funds, so we did not want to put any restrictions on their use. No one service club gets the credit for this effort. It is a joint endeavor to help our neighbors."
