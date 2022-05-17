A two-week investigation of a home invasion has led to six arrests, Emporia Police announced Tuesday.
Capt. Lisa Hayes said several people “beat and burned” a person at a northeast Emporia apartment around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The attackers reportedly were armed with guns and knives.
Detectives began making arrests Friday, May 6, with the most recent occurring Monday.
The suspects, all from Emporia, are:
- Lucas Aleman-Torres, 22, accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
- Christopher Diaz, 24, accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, cocaine possession, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- Raul Diaz III, 20, accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
- Jonathan Manzano, 21, accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alfredo Perez Jr., 21, accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
- Amber Spencer, 18, accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement and aiding and abetting.
The Lyon County Attorney will determine the exact charges against each suspect.
Lyon County Detention Center records indicated Raul Diaz was free on bond Tuesday morning. The other five remain behind bars.
The victim's name and current condition were not released.
