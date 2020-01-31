Jake Barton and Jarrett Seaton combined on a one-hit shutout while Blake Carroll hit a 3-run homer to highlight Emporia State’s 6-0 win over Pittsburg State to open the 2020 season in Edmond, Okla. on Friday night.
Sam Chaput and Paul Claassen led off the second with a pair of walks before Carroll delivered a three run home run down the left field line to give the Hornets a 3-0 early cushion. Chaput led off the fourth with another walk before Claassen reached on a fielder’s choice. Tyrus Barclay followed with a single to right to put runners on the corners. Kade Graff then delivered a sac fly to center as Emporia State took a 4-0 lead.
That would be more than enough for the Hornet pitching staff as Barton took a no hitter into the fifth inning. Ty Herrenbruck finally got a base hit for the Gorillas with one out in the fifth but Barton struck out the next two batters to end the inning. He finished his first start of the year with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings with three walks and a hit batter.
Seaton started a clean sixth inning on the mound and allowed the first batter he faced to reach on his own error. He was able to get the next two batters out before issuing a walk to give the Gorillas a runner in scoring position for the first time in the game. Seaton ended the inning by striking out Chaz Burgess. Connor Hurst led off the bottom of the inning with a double down the left field line and Chaput walked to put two runners on. Barclay then walked to load the bases. With two outs Carroll was hit by a pitch to drive in a run and Cooper Minnick drew a walk to make it 6-0. After giving up the two out walk in the sixth, Seaton retired the final ten batters he faced to pick up the four inning save.
ESU will be back in action on Saturday morning when it takes on Southwestern Oklahoma at 10:00 a.m. on Wendell Simmons Field in Edmond, Okla. The Bulldogs won their opener 14-0 over Pittsburg State earlier on Friday.
NOTES:
This is the first time the Hornets have opened the season with a win since an 8-0 victory at CSU-Pueblo in 2017.
It is the first one hitter by Hornet pitching since Tanner Cairns, Jacob Tetuan and Nathan Whitcomb combined for a one hitter in a 4-1 win over Central Missouri in the 2017 MIAA Tournament.
It is the first one hit (or better) shutout by Hornet pitching since Toro Trevino tossed a no-hitter in seven innings against Missouri Southern in a 12-0 win on May 2, 2006. It was the first one hit (or better) shutout over nine innings by Hornet pitching since Trevino tossed a nine inning no hitter in an 8-0 win over Washburn on April 18, 2006.
