The latest edition of Emporia Living Magazine is arriving to every house in Emporia — both in town as well as rural routes — this week.
The free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette and showcases the people, places and things in the community that make Emporia a special place to live.
The cover of this year’s edition features incredible dumplings from Chi Em Eats, which accompanies an in-depth feature of owner Mai Fields and her journey to bring the taste of Vietnam to Emporia.
Other features include a look at just how that pickleball craze came to be in Emporia, the timeless work of a local master engraver and the husband/wife duo behind a successful sign-painting business.
“Emporia Living is one of the fun projects we get to do each year and it is an honor to share the stories of people in the community and we are excited for these to hit your mailboxes,” publisher Chris Walker said. “The magazine wouldn’t be possible without the support of our advertisers. Their support makes this magazine a reality year after year.”
Emporia Living Magazine started in 2012 and is entirely supported by the local advertisers.
A digital edition of Emporia Living can be found at emporiagazette.com as well as copies can found at distribution boxes in Emporia and area towns as well as copies can be picked up, free of charge, at The Emporia Gazette office, 517 Merchant St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.