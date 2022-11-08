Final results for Lyon County are now in. Mark Schreiber has defeated challenger Mic McGuire for the Kansas House Dist. 60 seat and Ken Duft will take a seat on the Lyon County Commission.
Attorney General of Kansas
Democratic Party
Chris Mann: 5,028
Republican Party
Kris Kobach: 4,770
Congress
U.S. House District 2
Democratic Party
Patrick Schmidt: 4,483
Republican Party
Jacob LaTurner (incumbent): 5,310
U.S. Senate
Democratic Party
Mark R. Holland: 3,454
Republican Party
Jerry Moran (Incumbent): 6,109
Governor of Kansas
Democratic Party
Laura Kelly and David Toland (Incumbent): 5,262
Republican Party
Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer: 4,340
Kansas Secretary of State
Democratic Party
Jeanna Repass: 3,813
Republican Party
Scott Schwab (incumbent): 5,547
Kansas Treasurer
Democratic Party
Lynn Rogers (incumbent): 4,208
Republican Party
Steven C. Johnson: 4,940
Commissioners of Insurance
Democratic Party
Kiel Corkran: 3,373
Republican Party
Vicki Schmidt (incumbent): 6,315
Kansas House of Representatives District 13
Republican Party
Joe Newland (Incumbent): 561
Kansas House of Representatives District 60
Democratic Party
Mic McGuire: 2,866
Republican Party
Mark Schreiber (incumbent): 3,589
Kansas House of Representatives District 76
Democratic Party
Chuck Torres: 908
Republican Party
Eric Smith (Incumbent): 1,708
County officials
County Commissioner District 1
Democratic Party
Gregg Stair: 1,453
Republican Party
Ken Duft: 1,581
Reading Benefit Fire District 1
Republican Party
Chris Keith: 195
Kevin Sorensen: 186
Township Clerks
Agnes City: Kathy Jo Jackson (Rep) -
Constitutional Amendment 1 (1/42 precincts)
Yes: 4,453
No: 4,994
Constitutional Amendment 2 (Sheriff question)
Yes: 6,315
No: 3,210
