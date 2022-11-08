Final results for Lyon County are now in. Mark Schreiber has defeated challenger Mic McGuire for the Kansas House Dist. 60 seat and Ken Duft will take a seat on the Lyon County Commission. 

Attorney General of Kansas

Democratic Party

Chris Mann: 5,028

Republican Party

Kris Kobach: 4,770

Congress

U.S. House District 2

Democratic Party

Patrick Schmidt: 4,483

Republican Party

Jacob LaTurner (incumbent): 5,310

U.S. Senate

Democratic Party

Mark R. Holland: 3,454

Republican Party

Jerry Moran (Incumbent): 6,109

Governor of Kansas

Democratic Party

Laura Kelly and David Toland (Incumbent): 5,262

Republican Party

Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer: 4,340

Kansas Secretary of State

Democratic Party

Jeanna Repass: 3,813

Republican Party

Scott Schwab (incumbent): 5,547

Kansas Treasurer

Democratic Party

Lynn Rogers (incumbent): 4,208

Republican Party

Steven C. Johnson: 4,940

Commissioners of Insurance

Democratic Party

Kiel Corkran: 3,373

Republican Party

Vicki Schmidt (incumbent): 6,315

Kansas House of Representatives District 13

Republican Party

Joe Newland (Incumbent): 561

Kansas House of Representatives District 60

Democratic Party

Mic McGuire: 2,866

Republican Party

Mark Schreiber (incumbent): 3,589

Kansas House of Representatives District 76

Democratic Party

Chuck Torres: 908

Republican Party

Eric Smith (Incumbent): 1,708

County officials

County Commissioner District 1

Democratic Party

Gregg Stair: 1,453

Republican Party

Ken Duft: 1,581

Reading Benefit Fire District 1

Republican Party

Chris Keith: 195

Kevin Sorensen: 186

Township Clerks

Agnes City: Kathy Jo Jackson (Rep) -

Constitutional Amendment 1 (1/42 precincts)

Yes: 4,453

No: 4,994

Constitutional Amendment 2 (Sheriff question)

Yes: 6,315

No: 3,210

