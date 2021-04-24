BReview by Terri Summey
”The Pull of the Stars,” by Emma Donoghue. Little, Brown and Company, 2020. $28.
Overcrowded hospitals with overworked and tired medical staff and a raging pandemic that is killing more people every day. A pandemic that the government tries to downplay with signs posted throughout the city, reminders to distance and wear masks, and hope in miracle cures. With that description, one might think that this describes our current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it seems that history might repeat itself, because the opening paragraph describes the setting for “The Pull of the Stars,” which is set in 1918 Dublin, Ireland. Most of the story takes place in a single room in the overcrowded urban hospital, a supply closet that has been converted into a maternity ward for women whose labor and delivery is imminent and who are suffering from influenza.
Told from the viewpoint of a single individual, nurse Julia Powers, Donoghue paints a picture of the lives of these women who come from the lowest socioeconomic levels and the women who care for them during this time of suffering and sickness. Even though she walks under the words, “Life, glorious life” every day as she enters the hospital, the life that Julia is living is routine as she goes about her business of caring for these women during the day and helping her shell-shocked and mute brother in the evenings. She is following the motto that was impressed upon her, “patients first, hospital next, self last.” Then, with the appearance of two women into her life and work, her life changes in just three short days. Left in charge of the influenza maternity ward because the hospital is short-staffed with hospital workers falling ill with the disease, Julia is frantically trying to do everything on her own for the patients under her care when a young, red-haired woman walks into her ward to lend a helping hand. Although this stranger, Bridie, lacks education, she makes it up through hard work and a sense of what needs to be done to help. Along with Bridie, another woman, a doctor also comes into Julia’s life, Dr. Kathleen Lynn. Based on a historical figure, Dr. Lynn is rumored to be a rebel, suffragette, a socialist, and using the hospital to hide out from law enforcement. Little do they know it, but in just three days as their lives intertwine, these women will affect each other in unexpected ways as they learn invaluable lessons from each other. In the end, these changes will forever alter the simple and regimented life that Julia is living.
In this, her 13th novel, Donoghue covers the deep topics of a pandemic, love, life, and death. Focused on the lives of women in this time of hardship, the author spares no details in discussing the problems that might arise in childbirth and the impact of the pandemic on the lives, and even on the deaths of the women afflicted with it. Although it was actually written prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this highly relevant book was a compelling read, one that was difficult to put down until I finished it. For more information on Donoghue and her work, go to her website at https://www.emmadonoghue.com.
