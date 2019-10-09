TOPEKA — The Emporia High girls tennis team placed fifth at the Centennial League meet Tuesday at the Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka.
The doubles team of Koey Keough and Alejandrina Herrarte went 3-1 on the day, finishing seventh place.
In pool play, the duo went 3-1, dropping a tough-luck extreme tiebreak, 8-7 (13-11), to Washburn Rural’s Bradbury/Robinette team. It finished off the rest of its pool with an 8-3 victory over Topeka High’s No. 2 doubles team and a pair of 8-0 victories.
Once Keogh and Herrarte reached bracket play, however, they dropped their first match, 5-8, to Manhattan’s lead pair of Wiens and McGee. From there, the E-High duo went back to work, salvaging a win over Seaman’s No. 2 doubles team for a seventh-place finish.
The Spartans’ second doubles team of Alyssa Dix and Beatriz Ibarra split their pool play, going 2-2 across the board. They began their bracket with a 2-8 loss to Hayden’s Simons and Valdivia, but won their final match, 8-5, over Topeka High’s Johnson and De La Isla to place 11th.
In singles play, Kaitlyn Velasquez finished 11th while Diana Magana took ninth.
Magana went 2-2 in pool play, including an 8-1 victory over Junction City’s Elyse Nguyen. Magana opened bracket play against Velasquez, defeating her Spartan teammate 8-5. That awarded Magana a battle with Seaman’s Sarah Latendresse for ninth, one that E-High won by an 8-4 margin.
Velasquez rebounded to defeat Topeka High’s Haley Carpenter in a tiebreaker to clinch 11th.
The Spartans will host a 5A regional on Saturday morning, with play set to begin soon after 9 a.m.
EHS Gymnasts third at Olathe South
The Emporia High gymnastics team got a trifecta of Top-5 finishes individually on Tuesday evening, placing third at the Olathe South Invitational.
The Spartans’ team score of 92.40 was behind only Newton (96.70) and Olathe North (98.70).
The strongest finish for E-High came from Karalyn Karjala, who placed third with her floor routine while taking fifth on the vault. She also was 14th on the bars and 13th on the beam for 10th overall.
Hattie Walker was 14th overall after a fourth-place score on the bars, placing 11th with her floor performance and taking 15th on the vault and 18th on the beam.
Journey Walburn was 15th in the individual scoring, while Cadance Vincent was 16th and Riley Johnson took 18th.
