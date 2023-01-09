Fundraising events for Camp Hope kick off Tuesday.
This year, the youth summer camp will be raising funds through an online auction and sensory-friendly family movie night.
Jessica Knuth, camp coordinator, said interested parties can participate in the auction from Jan. 10-12, with bidding coming to an end at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“If anyone is interested in joining our action, you can find it on Facebook by searching Camp Hope Online Auction,” Knuth said. “We are so incredibly thankful for the support that we have had with our donations. Numerous local businesses have donated items as well as community members.”
Participants can look forward to anything from a Kansas City Chiefs fire pit to earrings from Kari’s Diamonds to gift baskets from your favorite local teams, including the University of Kansas, the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Those who cannot participate but still wish to donate can contact Knuth at jessica.knuth@usd253.net.
Additionally, on Jan. 14 from 2-5 p.m. at the Emporia High Auditorium, families can enjoy a sensory-friendly showing of “DC League of SuperPets.” Entry is $7.
“We are working with our district motor team to make this a sensory friendly event,” Knuth said. “Our current plans include the availability of headphones, friendly lighting (not completely dark) and taking into consideration the noise level of the movie so it won’t be too loud.”
Knuth said Camp Hope “provide[s] a structured, fun summer experience for children who exhibit significant deficits with communication, social skill impairments and restricted repetitive behaviors.”
This year’s camp will run from June 12-30. While the location is still up in the air, the camp is a three-week experience, providing area children with summer fun under the supervision of certified teachers and paraprofessionals.
According to Knuth, none of this would be possible without the fundraising events, as well as Camp Hope’s community partners, including Emporia Schools, Crosswinds, Emporia State University, Emporia Rec Center, Emporia Public Library, Putt Putt Golf at Mr. Goodcents and more.
“The funds we raise through our online auction and movie event will help cover the cost of supplies and staffing,” she added. “... We could not have a camp and offer the experiences that we do without these amazing partnerships.”
