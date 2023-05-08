Gene Thomas Mains, of Emporia, entered into rest Thursday, May 4, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was 83. Cremation has taken place.
Gene was born October 1, 1939 in Wellsburg, West Virginia to Gene A. and Goldie Mae (Williams) Bird. He graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1958, then earned his Associates Degree at Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, MO. There, Gene met his future-wife, Lorena where they were both attending school and living in the same apartment house.
Gene married Lorena Mae Weidner January 30, 1959 and to this union came three children. Gene worked many interesting jobs throughout his life including mechanical drafting at Didde Glaser company until 1970 when he joined the Emporia Fire Department. He retired as a Captain from Emporia Fire Department in 1992. He, his wife, and family enjoyed spending time and making memories at their cabin at Lake Kahola and in 1994 Gene and Lorena made this their permanent home.
Gene loved Boston Terrier dogs and over the years he and Lorena had three: Frisky, B.J., and Sophie. He enjoyed watching the wildlife at his lake home and feeding the birds and squirrels that visited the front yard. He was always up for a visit on the patio from the neighbors, especially his “lake kids,” or anyone who would drop by the house.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Bird and Goldie Vanderbush; and infant brother, Jackie Bird. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorena Mains; daughters, Deborah (Jeff) Illk, and Penny Mains; son, Thomas (Carol) Mains of Emporia; sister, Patricia Brady of Sheridan, Wyoming. His grandchildren, Darcy (Bryant) Meier, Kathleen (Jacob) Macke, Tara (Seth) Davis, Justin (Katie) Tabares, Jake (Tiffany) Siebenaler, and Kylie (Tanner) Burenheide, and great grandchildren, Piper, Finley, Luke, Ellie, Maycee, Malloree, Arianna, Arabella, Peyton, Jetta, Adrick, all called him “Pagut” (or Paugie), a name given to him by Tara, his first grandchild.
Gene is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews, some who live in his home-town of Wellsburg, West Virginia.
A Celebration of Life for Gene will be officiated by Pastor Hosch at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at Messiah Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand-in-Hand Hospice, or Messiah Lutheran Church in care of Charter Funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.