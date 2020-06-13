Reviewed by Cynthia Kane
Daisy Jones and the Six. Reid, Taylor Jenkins. Random House, 2019. $17.00.
Anyone who came of age in the late 1970s lived to the soundtrack of Fleetwood Mac, particularly the mega-selling and infamous 1977 “Rumours” album that catapulted the band to super-stardom. To this day, the lyrics of songs from that album such as “Go Your Own Way”, “Dreams”, “The Chain”, and “Don’t Stop (Thinking about Tomorrow)” intertwine and comment upon the tangled relationships of those band members, then and now.
Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, wrote an autobiography in 1991 and there have been a range of books written about Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and the group as a whole over the years. But, what if a writer decided to interview not only the group members, but also their assorted friends, spouses and ex-significant others, former bandmates, and others for a tell-all book?
While that has not happened as yet for Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Jenkins Reid has created an alternative universe in her novel, Daisy Jones and the Six, that serves as a fascinating imagined look at the creation and disintegration of a musical creative force. Reid has written her book as an oral history, starting with Daisy Jones, a classic early 1970s beauty with ambitions to transcend others’ perceptions of herself as just a pretty face. The Six, a rock musical group formed in the 1960s by brothers Billy and Graham Dunne, aspire to stardom and are almost there when they meet Daisy.
The oral history includes the voices of Daisy’s best friend Simone, other members of the Six, and most important, Billy Dunne as the lead singer of the Six. Like all good oral histories, memories of the interviewees overlap, reinforce, and just as often contradict one another. It is ultimately clear, though, that the Six without Daisy Jones are a great band. With Daisy, they are phenomenal. They produce one record album that becomes an enduring classic, but abruptly the band breaks up after that album and never reunites as a whole again.
Ultimately, how long can phenomenons last without burning out? The relationship between Billy and Daisy is the key factor determining the future of Daisy Jones and the Six. Reid excels at crafting a novel filled with surprises that the reader does not expect, especially a key plot twist toward the middle of the oral history.
Daisy Jones and the Six is currently being adapted as a limited TV series for Amazon Prime. The current COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its production, but in the meantime the novel is a wonderful escape and highly recommended for its clever way of telling a complex story.
