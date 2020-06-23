Haylee Ambriz celebrated her quinceañera in style Saturday evening.
While the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic prevented the Ambriz family from throwing the 15-year-old a traditional celebration, the family decided to put together a processional instead.
Haylee sat atop a flatbed truck while a band played music, and led a line of decorated cars and trucks from the Emporia Recreation Center to Logan Avenue. The procession was met by horses and riders along the way.
A quinceañera is a cultural celebration for many Latino and Hispanic famiiies, and marks an important milestone in a girl’s life. It symbolizes a girl’s entrance into womanhood when turning 15.
The Ambriz family showed that there is more than one way to celebrate a milestone birthday.
