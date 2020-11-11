Match Day is just around the corner and the Main Street Mommas are asking for the community's support to jumpstart Phase 3 of the group's city park project and starting remodeling of the group's building for a youth activity center.
Match Day is set for Monday, Nov. 16 and is an event that provides matched donations made to organizations of a donor's choosing. That means any donations made that day to the Main Street Mommas within a 24 hour period will be matched.
"Match Day is a unique opportunity to raise money for our organization so we can continue to build a safe and friendly community," said MSM Treasurer Kristan Dean in a letter. "We appreciate your support and ask you to contribute with your heart to our cause. Your gift is vital for us to maximize our match."
MSM Member Danielle Potter Albert said Phase 3 of the city park project will look at bringing in more play equipment geared toward children ages 5 - 12.
"We don’t have a specific one picked but will chose one that fits our needs when we have the funds available," she said. "We try to watch for sales and matching funds from the park company as well. A couple other more affordable pieces we would like to add are some kind of rock climbing wall, that’s one the students we’ve talked with have requested, and a hillside slide that would be great for young children."
Donations can be made online at www.emporiamatchday.com for 24 hours starting at midnight Nov. 16. They may also be dropped off at the Emporia Community Foundation office, 527 Commercial St., Ste. B, between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. that day.
Dates for cash and check drop off in Madison, 205 West Main St. are:
- 8 - 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
- 2 - 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16
Checks must be made payable to the Emporia Community Foundation and postmarked Nov. 16, 2020.
Receipts are emailed or mailed to individuals for their donations. Tax laws have changed with the CARES Act, please consult your tax advisor for deductible qualifications.
Please donate to Main Street Mommas online at www.emporiamatchday.com. It all counts towards the group's total.
