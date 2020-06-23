Governor Laura Kelly recommended counties remain in phase 3 of their reopening plans for at least two more weeks during a Monday press briefing, citing concerns that infection rates around the state were beginning to rise once again.
While the recommendation did not affect Lyon County — the county's current Public Health Order for its modified Phase 3 reopening does not expire until July 9 — County Health Officer Renee Hively said she felt the governor's recommendation was a good one to make given the uptick in cases of the novel coronavirus in some areas of the state.
"As we reopen our community there's a lot of people gathering, and I don't think people quite understand 'mass gatherings' and 'social distancing' just yet," she said. "That could increase our disease spread and I think on the state level, she was seeing that."
Locally, however, the county seems to be on a downward trend both in positive cases and in overall testing.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported along with five new recoveries, keeping the overall cases at 487 since the first reported positive in March. There have been 455 recoveries and seven COVID-related deaths.
To date, just over 2,007 people have been tested in Lyon County — about 5.9 percent of the county's population.
But, 24 patients are still listed as being active with the disease, with three of those patients being hospitalized.
Hively said while she's glad to see the active cases trending lower, she wanted to urge the community to remain cautious. Strategies such as wearing a mask or other facial covering while in public spaces, good hand hygiene and social distancing can go a long way to helping slow the spread of the disease.
"New times mean new strategies," she said, adding that wearing a mask in public helps prevent you from spreading the disease to someone else.
That is especially important when considering out-of-town travel opportunities.
"We can't control what these other communities are doing and you can be exposed when you go out of town," Hively said. "Then, when you come back during that infectious period between two and 14 days, you can start infecting other people and not even realize it. That is a big concern, traveling out to other communities and then traveling back."
Hively recommended looking at how other communities are trending prior to traveling — and also consider what things look like locally, too.
"Right now, if you went to Coffey County there's hardly any active cases or Greenwood County or Morris County, and those are all looking pretty good," she said. "In Lyon County we still have 24 active cases and we know there's community spread. We could be going into their community not knowing we are infected and start a new uptick in their community. You just have to be mindful of where you are going, remember social distancing, wearing a mask when you're in public, washing your hands — all those mitigation strategies we've been talking about for months now."
Those interested in getting tested for COVID-19 should call the COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741. More information about the county's COVID-19 response can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.