MELVERN - James L. “Jim” Carson, 73, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
James Lee Carson was born October 23, 1949 in Clackamas, Oregon, the son of John Westly and Trula May (Cartee) Carson. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1968. Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.
He was a truck driver and went by the handle “Bear”.
Jim is survived by a son, Tony Carson of Nebraska; two sisters, Louise Stewart of Elkhorn, Nebraska and Alice Martin of Utah; a brother, David Carson of Gardner, Kansas; caretakers, Danny and Debbie Woodson of Melvern and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Diane; two brothers, Dennis and Billy Carson and a brother-in-law, Kenneth J. Stewart.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo, Kansas. Family will receive friends an hour before service. Military Burial Honors will follow service at Hartford Cemetery in Hartford, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to DAV and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
