CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham emphasized the continued need to expand mental health awareness and services in the mental health center’s seven county service area during a brief event celebrating CrossWinds Foundation members and donors via Zoom Thursday evening.
Cunningham said, unsurprisingly, that 2020 was a challenging year for the organization. With more than 70% of funding coming from third-party fees and the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shutting down services for a portion of the year, Cunningham said it was people like those present who helped keep the mental health center going before CARES Act funding was dispersed.
Throughout the pandemic, CrossWinds was able to hire Sheri Knight as its Chief Financial Officer, offer services remotely and offer community training opportunities.
COVID-19 also helped the organization identify some areas in which improvements could be made, Cunningham said. One area was the therapeutic preschool. She said they have applied for United Way funding to hire an additional half-time teacher for the preschool, which currently employs one full-time teacher.
They would also like to bring in a tower garden, or an indoor garden, for hands-on learning opportunities for the children.
CrossWinds also successfully applied for grants through the Emporia Community Foundation, Jones Trust and Sadie Jones Trust for other projects.
For 2021 goals, Cunningham said she would like to see enhanced Medicaid rates for services, as those billing rates have not been increased since 2006. CrossWinds would also like to see Medicare provider profiles grow to include more than just licensed social workers.
“We have two clinical social workers on staff and when they are booked, they are booked,” Cunningham said.
A change to include more providers, such as licensed psychologists, would take a change through legislature.
Cunningham would also like to see telemed services remain an option for clients on Medicare and Medicaid. Prior to the pandemic, those services were not an option and would not be covered by third party insurance carriers.
Mark Remmert asked Cunningham what it would take to fix some of the issues related to funding and access to services.
“Is it as simple as Medicaid expansion?” he asked.
Cunningham said she believed that would help, because Medicaid expansion would help reach a larger population of people who otherwise fall through the cracks when it comes to mental health care.
She said there is also a need to find ways to increase wages for staff.
“We have 175 people on staff because they believe in the mission,” Cunningham said.
To learn more about services through CrossWinds or to make a donation, visit www.crosswinds.org.
Donations help CrossWinds provide mental health services to those who do not have insurance, maintain a presence in the schools and sustain community operations.
“We are thankful for all of your support,” Cunningham said.
