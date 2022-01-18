ESB Financial is pleased to announce two new members to the ESB Financial Board of Directors, Michael Black, ESB Financial executive vice president and chief lending officer, and Jeremy Rusco, Dynamic Disc founder, owner and CEO.
Black and Rusco were appointed to the ESB Board of Directors in December.
“We are confident in our choice of board members and their ability to grow ESB into the future. It is exciting to add a combination of youth, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit to our team,” ESB President James C Wayman said. “Both Michael and Jeremy bring all of these qualities and more to our Board of Directors.”
Michael Black serves as the executive vice president and chief lending officer at ESB Financial. Prior to this role, he served as the senior vice president and commercial lender. A graduate of Emporia State University, Black received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Before joining Team ESB in 2011, Black began his banking career in 1997 in Emporia where he developed his banking knowledge starting as the marketing and business development officer then progressed to branch sales manager, commercial loan officer and regional manager during his tenure.
Throughout his career, Black has stayed heavily involved with the community. He currently serves on the Ignite Emporia Campaign and has been involved with Leadership Emporia, the Emporia Main Street Board of Directors and finance committee, the Hand in Hand Hospice Board of Directors, Newman Regional Health Foundation Finance Committee, the USD 253: Program Based Budget Committee and Audit Committee, the Flint Hills Community Health Center Finance Committee, the Village School PTO and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
“Jeremy and my background in business provides great insight to establish relationships that generate high quality profitable business and help Team ESB achieve our goals,” said Black. “I am excited and honored the Wayman Family asked me to join the ESB Board of Directors and look forward to the challenge of taking ESB Financial into the next generation of banking.”
Jeremy Rusco is the founder, owner and CEO of Dynamic Discs. While attending Emporia State University, Rusco started Dynamic Discs in 2005 as a college-based eBay hobby. After graduating from the School of Business in 2006, Rusco continued to grow Dynamic Discs but generated some steady income through substitute teaching. A year later it was time to solely focus on keeping up with the booming business so he “retired” from teaching and made Dynamic Discs his main focus.
From 2005 - 2012, Dynamic Discs grew strictly from the profits being reinvested to fuel the growth. In 2012, Rusco established a touring and promotions RV to travel the country, opened retail stores in Kansas City and Texas, and evolved as a disc golf manufacturer by sourcing production for golf discs, bags, baskets and all things disc golf. To support Dynamic Discs growth, Rusco established a banking partnership with ESB Financial.
Dynamic Discs recently expanded this past year which included moving into the former 81,500 sq. ft. Detroit Remanufacturing warehouse, which has supported job creation and growth opportunities.
Rusco has continued to grow Dynamic Discs every year and has been an asset to the Emporia community by adding jobs and building Emporia as the Disc Golf Capital of the world. The disc golf events that come to Emporia generate millions of dollars in revenue and bring a lot of energy and excitement with them. Rusco continues to give back more to Emporia as the business grows and looks forward to doing more in the coming years.
“I will be the first to tell any aspiring entrepreneur that it doesn’t take money to make money, but it certainly takes financial backing to scale up and grow quickly,” Rusco said. “We are proud to work with ESB Financial and thank them for supporting Dynamics growth over the years.”
The 2022 ESB Board of Directors are: James C Wayman, Howard G Gunkel, Karen W Sommers, Kent Heermann, Kent Glasscock, Rebecca Robinson, Lyle A Butler, Michael Black and Jeremy Rusco.
ESB Financial has been serving the banking needs of Kansans since 1887. They are proud to be a family-owned bank that has a tradition of helping family, friends and neighbors through four generations. ESB vision is to help every client achieve their dreams.
