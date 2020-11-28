Albert Leroy Edelman, 75, of Lebo, KS, lost a long and brave battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Albert was born in Sabetha, Kansas on June 7, 1945, the son of Levi and Lena (Lehman) Edelman. He married Mara Jean Strahm in Gridley, Kansas on October 1, 1967. Committing their lives to Jesus Christ, they were baptized together on February 3, 1968. Albert loved his wife and cherished having her by his side, especially in his final days.
Albert is survived by his wife, Mara Jean, of 53 years; sons, Trent (Janell) Edelman, Andale, KS, Kip (Donita) Edelman, Rensselaer, IN, Victor (Hope) Edelman, Lebo, KS; daughters, Dora (Tony) Hines, Emporia, KS and Tonya (John) Mooney, Westminster, CO; brothers, Robert (Mary) Edelman, Walter (Rosetta) Edelman; sisters, Katherine (Glenn) Fehr, Rosalie Edelman, Ella Marie Edelman all from Fairbury, IL; 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Albert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters.
Albert joined the United States Army on September 21, 1965 and was a Specialist 4 stationed at the post in Fort Sam Houston, TX. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a lifelong bricklayer who owned & operated Keen Line Masonry in the Lebo area and retired May 1, 2015. He was also a member of the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church, Lamont, KS.
Albert was a loyal family man, who worked hard, loved to laugh, and make others laugh. He was known for his orneriness and everyone loved seeing his ornery smile. He loved his Lord and Savior and his family, who will miss him deeply.
A special thank you to the individuals at The Cancer Center at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus for their support during Albert’s battle with cancer and Home Town Hospice in Lyndon, KS for their loving care and support during his final days.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a come and go visitation at the Jones Funeral Home (801 Garrettson Street, Burlington, KS 66839) on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Private family funeral services will be held at Lamont Apostolic Christian Church on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with singing commencing at 9:30 a.m. The burial will follow the funeral service at the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Woods, Home Town Hospice, or Lamont Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
For those wishing to participate in the funeral service but not able to attend, you may do so by joining a Zoom Meeting use the following link: https://emporiastate.zoom.us/j/233875544.
