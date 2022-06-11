My undergraduate minor was in economics. There is a darn good reason that it is called “the dismal science.” It never made me feel very good about the general condition of things, so I only got a minor in it. But it still remains an interest to the point that, as an old man, I can take free upper-level courses at Emporia State University that keeps my brain clicking on these matters.
Due to my continued interest, I listened to a hard-to-get presentation by a very powerful and smart man. Mr. Jamie Diamond is the boss at J.P. Morgan — one smart guy. The bottom line of his presentation was there is one really big financial hurricane coming.
Some of Mr. Diamond’s concerns will be listed here. After you read this you will clearly see why economics is the dismal science.
He pointed out that at $180 a barrel, crude oil will push inflation much higher. He said that regardless of the actual present production of oil, the perspective of closing down pipelines has a clear impact on forcing markets higher for gas. Plus begging enemies for more oil shows weakness in one’s own market. Such things impact any market.
There are also the likes of the New York Congresswoman that has the background of a bartender. She and some other braindead congressman want to shut down fossil fuel production. Mr. Diamond correctly pointed out that such action will in fact raise the CO2 content in the air after poor nations switch fuels to coal which they can afford. I can relate to this action from my experience of supervising the boiler operations at Emporia State. We regularly switched from natural gas to #2 fuel oil, to #6 fuel oil. We even at times burned FREE fuel oil, which resulted in ESU being seen as the most energy-efficient campus in the Regents. Free oil from the feds was created at ESU and won several awards. (I will tell you the story of free energy sometime, but it was a secret for years). The point being is that those who have no experience are not likely to have productive ideas and will make matters worse. Raging inflation is a clear pointer to this “Peter principle.”
One time at an energy meeting that I had to attend, I caused quite a hubbub with a question. It was, “Upon eliminating fossil oil, what will be used for lubricants? Would we go back to whale oil?” Wow, did this cause some bad looks at me from the save the whale folks. (Just making a point, you know, so please don’t start throwing bricks at me?)
Terms in econ that are used in the public are highly technical to cover their real meaning. One of these terms that Mr. Diamond used was “quantitative easing.” This means when the federal government spends money as if it is trash. Only Congress can cause a $33 trillion debt. I would wager that if you told this bunch to create such a debt they would fail in this effort. On top of that they “stimulated” the economy with more money. Guess what happened. When there is far more demand from money looking for goods to buy than there are goods, then we have raging inflation. Putin is a yardbird, but he really didn’t cause inflation as much as our elected officials did, even though they use him as a scapegoat.
Raging inflation generates higher interest rates which shut down consumption and the purchasing of houses and other consumer items. Then the stock market falls. House sales are already tanking (Here is a tip: “I” bonds pay a base rate plus whatever the inflation rate is. These are bought directly from the US Treasury into an individual account via https://www.treasurydirect.gov/tdhome.htm.)
Get this; they are now paying 9.62% with no state tax applicable. This is a very clear sign of huge huge inflation, yet our leaders will not point to their own incompetence. They will blame Ukraine or anything else that can put a spin on the truth.
Mr. Elon Musk is also a smart guy. He recommends building factories to remove the CO2. If you are interested in how the Chinese are addressing their energy problems look up the “Fischer-tropsch” method that converts coal to gasoline and diesel and lubricants. We have only one small Fischer-tropsch plant in Montana that the anti-fossil fuel bunch has every intention of ignoring or crushing. The Democrat governor of Montana screams for supporting these plants yet he is promptly shut down. These plants return the nasty CO2 back to the underground.
That’s enough of the dismal science. I can’t even drink anymore which makes this even harder to take (due to blood pressure meds).
The final point is if Mr. Diamond is correct, batten down for the oncoming economic hurricane. He even used the term that a financial hurricane is coming.
