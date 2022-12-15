Registration for the 2023 Emporia Polar Plunge is now open.
The upcoming fundraising event benefiting the Special Olympics of Kansas will take place on Feb. 18, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Mouse Lake.
Participants can join individually or with a team to pay the entry fee of $75 or fundraise to cover the amount. The event will also hold a Polar Strut run before the Plunge. The entry fee to the Strut is $30.
All money raised goes towards supporting the 4,500 Special Olympics Kansas athletes. After registering for the event, participants can begin fundraising and sharing their participation in the Plunge on their social media pages to help their efforts.
The theme for the upcoming Polar Plunge season is “Rock ‘n’ Plunge” and participants can dress up in costumes to try and win the costume contest. Registration opens at 9 a.m., the Strut begins at 10 a.m., and the costume contest starts at 11:15 a.m. The Plunge will take place at 11:30 a.m. with the pluck-a-duck starting at noon and awards to follow.
All funds raised stay in the state of Kansas to help many Special Olympics Kansas athletes throughout the state with future events for competitions, games and events.
“We look forward to the Polar Plunge events every year,” Ally Speers, Special Olympics Kansas Marketing and Communications Manager said. “These events are so important to help support our athletes in the state. It’s a fun time for a good cause and we love to see the joy on everyone’s face.”
To register for the Polar Plunge, make a donation to an individual team, or learn more about the event, visit soks.org/polar-plunge/.
