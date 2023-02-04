My thanks to all the Emporians who responded to my recent Letter to the Editor, requesting information about the death of my friend Jay Mendenhall. Even though I only lived in Emporia for a year, I’ve always remembered my stay fondly, and the responses I’ve received prove that it’s a great city.
Kenn Johnson, Ph.D
Des Moines, Iowa
