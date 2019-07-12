Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Communications offense, 400 Mechanic St., 9:36 a.m.
Agency assist, 500 Mechanic St., 11:29 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 18th Ave. and Wheeler St., 11:43 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 200 S. Congress St., 1:58 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 100 S. West St., 3:20 p.m.
Communications offense, 10 S. Mechanic St., 4:21 p.m.
Thursday
Traffic stop, 2700 W. 15th Ave., 1:15 a.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Motorist assist, 2100 N. Hwy. 99, 5:12 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1400 Road 130, 5:59 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Theft - fuel, 1400 E. Sixth Ave., 3:25 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
