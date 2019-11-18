Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Traffic stop, 700 E. 6th Ave., 8:08 a.m.
Trespass notice served, 1700 E. South Ave., 10:54 a.m.
Injury accident, W 6th Ave. and State St., 12:06 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 700 E. 12th Ave., 1:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 11th Ave. and Market St., 6:44 p.m.
Public urination, 400 Commercial St., 11:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 Commercial St., 11:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, 800 Graphic Arts Road, 11:54 p.m.
Saturday
Noise complaint, 10 S. Washington St., 1:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Merchant St., 2:45 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 12:23 p.m.
Illegal burning, 1400 W. 5th Ave., 1:14 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 1200 Merchant St., 4:48 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:03 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50 roundabout, 9:22 p.m.
Service warrant, Lebo I-35 Junction, 9:58 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 700 Commercial St., 2:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, 10 E. 12th Ave., 2:20 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Traffic stop, S. Cottonwood St. and E. Logan Ave., 3:00 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 12:22 p.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 2:52 p.m.
Injury accident, 1300 I-35, 2:54 p.m.
Injury accident, 1300 I-35, 9:04 p.m.
Welfare check, 1900 Road M, 9:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, 800 Graphic Arts Road, 11:54 p.m.
Saturday
Injury accident, 1300 KTA, 2:30 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, 6:35 a.m.
Grass fire, 2400 Road L, 1:04 p.m.
Sunday
Grass fire, 1400 I-35, 2:12 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Fraud, 800 Rural St., 8:07 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1000 Henry St., 10;06 p.m.
Saturday
Criminal damage, 1000 Harcourt Dr., 9:49 p.m.
Burglary, 1200 Whittier Place, 11:06 p.m.
Sunday
Gasoline drive off, 100 Commercial St., 12:27 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Criminal damage, 3800 Graphic Arts Road, 12:36 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.