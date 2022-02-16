The Kansas Board of Regents appointed 22 members to Emporia State University's President Search Committee Wednesday. The committe will assist and advise the board in the search for the next president ESU.
The search committee includes representation from university students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Emporia community.
The 22 appointees join Greg Kossover, who was appointed as chair of the search committee, last month. Kossover is an Emporia State graduate and executive vice president and chief financial officer of Equity Bank.
“The search committee members possess a wealth of experience and a passion for Emporia State,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “I’m grateful that they are willing to dedicate their time and expertise to this process, and I’m confident that they will carry out their charge with integrity and present the Regents with outstanding finalists for the position of president of Emporia State.”
The search committee members are Cynthia Lane, Blake Flanders, Joan Brewer, Brenda Koerner, Greg Larson, Erin Mykleby, John Rich, Jerald Spotswood, Brent Thomas, Xavier Cason, Erica Self, Lucy Steyer, Rob Gilligan, Ted Hollembeak, Sally Sanchez, Jamie Sauder, Diane Beatty, Ron Frierson, Michael Gonzales, Burton Tredway, Jackie Vietti and Dana Walker.
