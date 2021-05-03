Williams Towing and Recovery Recognized as a 2021 Existing Business of the Year for the Kansas Small Business Development Center
Williams Towing and Recovery of Emporia, Kansas, has been recognized as the 2021 Existing Business of the Year for the Kansas Small Business Development Center at Emporia State University.
In 2018, Clint Drake became the owner of Williams Towing and Recovery. Drake offers towing, equipment hauling, roadside repair, and in-shop repairs. Williams Towing works with private enterprises that receive service within the community as well.
“We pride ourselves on our work and 100% stand behind our product. The people and the experience they have sets us apart” Drake said.
After becoming a business owner, Drake was aware that he would need some assistance, and he was referred to the Kansas SBDC at Emporia State University. He was introduced to Regional Director, Lisa Brumbaugh. Brumbaugh helped Drake with financial projections, a certified business valuation to be used with SBA financing, and provided him with QuickBooks assistance.
“Lisa was able to accurately forecast what my business would be capable of doing if I continued on the path I started,” Drake said.
Drake plans to continue finding ways to grow and diversify Williams Towing and Recovery as he takes his business forward, including expanding the services his business provides by adding at least two new locations within the next five years, and three to four new locations within 10 years.
Williams Towing and Recovery is located at 3220 W. 6th Ave. Emporia, Kansas. To learn more, visit their website at williamstowingks.com.
About the Kansas SBDC: The Kansas Small Business Development Center serves as the state advising resource for the small business owner. Whether it’s an existing business looking to boost sales or a start-up trying to get off the ground, we provide our clients with quality, professional, and personal care all in a confidential setting. Learn more about the Kansas SBDC at www.kansassbdc.net.
