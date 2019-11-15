One person was transported to Newman Regional Health following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to mile maker 132 on I-35 heading northbound for an injury accident.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy James Baker, the accident involved a single semi-trailer truck. The driver went off of the road for unknown reasons and went through an attraction sign and guardrail on the highway.
The truck then went off the road completely and stopped on the train tracks below the highway.
The extent of the driver's injuries are not known at this time and names have not yet been released. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
