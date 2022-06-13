Ruth Faye Kile, 98, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Holiday Resort in Emporia.
She was born March 5, 1924 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of Wesley and Margaret Taggart Stevenson. Ruth attended Madison High School where she graduated with the Class of 1942.
Ruth was joined in marriage to her sweetheart and classmate Richard Theodore Kile on January 31, 1945. They would eventually make their home in Madison and raise their family. Ruth and Richard loved to travel and after his retirement they would often spend time in Colorado and eastern Oregon. They were both members of the Madison United Methodist Church. Ruth enjoyed spending her free time painting and she shared a love for the game of golf with her husband.
Ruth has soldiered on since the death of her beloved Richard on June 25, 2006. She has spent the past several years in the care of the staff at Holiday Resort where she endeared herself to many of the caregivers throughout the past years.
She will live on through the memories and in the hearts of her daughter, Ann Lousch and her husband Terry of Wichita; sons, Gary Kile and wife Nancy of Madison and Greg Kile and wife Lisa of Madison; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Kile of El Dorado; eleven grandkids, 21 great-grandkids, two great-great-grandkids; numerous extended family and a host of friends. In addition to losing her husband Richard she was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Kile in 2018; a granddaughter, Kaitlin Ruth Kile in 1987 and brothers, Jack and Robert Stevenson.
Cremation is planned with graveside inurnment services being held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Blakely Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holiday Resort and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
