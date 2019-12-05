Two Emporia men walked away with only minor injuries Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35.
Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident near mile-marker 148 on Interstate 35 — about a half-mile north of the Lebo exit.
According to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Mercedes passenger car driven by 62-year-old Michael Noqueras of Emporia was southbound on the interstate when the right, rear tire blew and he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway and entered the median, where it rolled twice before coming to rest upright against a guardrail.
Nogueras and his passenger, 49-year-old John Riley, also of Emporia, sustained "suspected minor injuries" according to the report. Riley was transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia via ambulance.
Both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene and taken to Lebo Garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.