COVID-19 has affected every business, small and large, differently. Some businesses remained open and deemed essential, while others had to close.
Personal service businesses such as hair and nail salons, barber shops, tanning salons and more were among the many businesses that were deemed "non-essential" when Lyon County issued its first stay-at-home order March 25.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide mandate shortly after, shuttering those businesses for nearly two months as a measure to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We spoke to three local businesses about how they have fared since being able to reopen May 18.
Dynamic Nails & Spa
“I was down for two months,” said Dao Nguyen, owner of Dynamic Nails & Spa. “There was no income coming in, but we do have bills to pay.”
Nguyen expressed that it has been stressful reopening her business, in addition to the difficulty of language barriers. She shared that they are understaffed right now.
“Some of [the staff] haven’t come back to work," she said. "They are concerned because we are in really direct contact with customers.”
She also noticed that there are not as many customers as they used to have before the pandemic. The business is not normal like it used to be.
Nguyen just encourages people to come back, support them, and to follow safety guidelines so they can keep providing services.
“It’s not running 100% smoothly, but we’re okay," she said. "Not great, but okay.”
Dynamic Nails & Spa is open 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 2917 US-50. Call 620-342-6245 to schedule an appointment.
E.Clips
Sarah Barnett, owner and stylist of E.Clips shares the difficulties of reopening her business after being closed for three months.
“We didn’t get any of the bailouts or community help. We just used whatever we had saved up to keep it open,” she said. “We’ve pretty much exhausted our little honey pot and we’re just trying to recuperate.”
Currently, she is the only stylist. The other stylist has been in quarantine due to a personal COVID-19 contact.
E.Clips is able to do walk-ins and appointments. The appointments are mainly to prepare for any chemical services, like perms or colors, she said.
Barnett just encourages clients to “come in, see us, get a hair cut, get your hair colored, get a wax. Just even come in and say hi, we don’t mind.”
E.Clips is open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1128 Merchant St Ste A. Call 620-342-4470 to schedule an appointment.
George’s Barber & Style Shop
“Seven weeks of income went right out the door,” said Dave Sleezer, owner of George’s Barber & Style Shop.
He explained that any break — mandatory or voluntary — has clients going to other salons and they might not come back.
Sleezer has seen new clients and other returning clients since the shop has been open. However, some clients are scared to come back. He has had some clients cancel their appointments for the rest of the year.
He has been the only stylist for the past five or six years. He expresses that he feels his environment is “much safer … because I’m not sharing my space with anybody.”
Some clients prefer to be the first person in the morning to get their haircut. But overall, “business is down,” he said.
“I don’t think we’ll know until the end of the year the extent that damage has been," Sleezer said.
Sleezer is grateful for how the community has been respectful and considerate of the safety requirements at the shop.
George’s Barber & Style Shop is open from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 18 E. 7th Ave. Call 342-4247 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.