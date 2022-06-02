Oneta Beth Lane, 97, passed away late Saturday, May 28,
2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
She was born January 25, 1925 on the family farm south
of Lebo the daughter of Earl C. and Lola E. Watkinson
Miller. Oneta attended Lebo High School and graduated
with the Class of 1942.
Oneta was joined in marriage to Clifford Calvin Lane
on October 1, 1944 in Redwood City, California. With
her husband being in the Navy, they lived in several other
places before returning to Lebo in 1947. They later moved
to Emporia in 1966.
She and Clifford returned to Lebo in 1988 and lived
across the street from the Lebo School. The close proximity
would afford her every opportunity to attend sporting
events and support the local youth. She loved watching
Lebo Jr. and Sr. High Basketball and was an avid Jayhawk
fan as well.
Throughout her life, Oneta worked at the State Bank of
Lebo, College of Emporia and later retired from Floyd’s
Auto Body in the late 1980’s after many years of service.
Oneta developed lifelong friendships playing Pinochle
and Bridge. She enjoyed playing Canasta with her Texas
family and often played games with the Lane kids even
though a couple of them were known to cheat from time to
time.
Oneta was a member of the Lebo United Methodist
Church and the Ethel Circle serving in several capacities
throughout the years. She also served over 20 years as the
President of the Lebo American Legion Post #323 Auxiliary.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her
daughter, Donna J. Busboom and her husband Gary of
Keller, Texas; a son, Cecil R. Lane and his wife Linda of
Lebo; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren;
five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorene Hamilton
of Topeka; numerous extended family and a host of dear
friends. Oneta was preceded in death by her husband,
Clifford, on December 4, 2010; sisters, Joyce Buckle, Ilah
Miller and Cletis Hodges; brothers, Glenn Dale Miller and
Eugene Miller.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 3, 2022
at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at
Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made
to the Lebo United Methodist Church and sent in care of
the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home. Condolences may be
expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.