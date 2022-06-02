Oneta Beth Lane, 97, passed away late Saturday, May 28,

2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

She was born January 25, 1925 on the family farm south

of Lebo the daughter of Earl C. and Lola E. Watkinson

Miller. Oneta attended Lebo High School and graduated

with the Class of 1942.

Oneta was joined in marriage to Clifford Calvin Lane

on October 1, 1944 in Redwood City, California. With

her husband being in the Navy, they lived in several other

places before returning to Lebo in 1947. They later moved

to Emporia in 1966.

She and Clifford returned to Lebo in 1988 and lived

across the street from the Lebo School. The close proximity

would afford her every opportunity to attend sporting

events and support the local youth. She loved watching

Lebo Jr. and Sr. High Basketball and was an avid Jayhawk

fan as well.

Throughout her life, Oneta worked at the State Bank of

Lebo, College of Emporia and later retired from Floyd’s

Auto Body in the late 1980’s after many years of service.

Oneta developed lifelong friendships playing Pinochle

and Bridge. She enjoyed playing Canasta with her Texas

family and often played games with the Lane kids even

though a couple of them were known to cheat from time to

time.

Oneta was a member of the Lebo United Methodist

Church and the Ethel Circle serving in several capacities

throughout the years. She also served over 20 years as the

President of the Lebo American Legion Post #323 Auxiliary.

She will live on in the hearts and memories of her

daughter, Donna J. Busboom and her husband Gary of

Keller, Texas; a son, Cecil R. Lane and his wife Linda of

Lebo; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren;

five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorene Hamilton

of Topeka; numerous extended family and a host of dear

friends. Oneta was preceded in death by her husband,

Clifford, on December 4, 2010; sisters, Joyce Buckle, Ilah

Miller and Cletis Hodges; brothers, Glenn Dale Miller and

Eugene Miller.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 3, 2022

at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at

Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made

to the Lebo United Methodist Church and sent in care of

the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home. Condolences may be

expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.