A suspect is in custody after an alleged auto theft that led local law enforcement on a high speed chase through Emporia, Wednesday evening.
The chase resulted in reports of damage in multiple locations in the city.
We have no further information at this time, but Sergeant Lisa Sage confirmed to The Gazette via text message that the suspect was in custody.
We will update as more information is released.
Probably a pothead fleeing the authorities with a car full of pot, bongs and pipes. Lock him up when you find him, for a thousand years.
