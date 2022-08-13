EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
The three locals who are now under consideration for a position on the 5th Judicial Court bench. The candidates are Jeremy Dorsey, Judge Douglas P. Jones and assistant county attorney Laura Miser. All three names have been sent to Gov. Laura Kelly for consideration.
The Emporia Lady Spartans for taking second in the MAYB girls national tournament recently. The tourney took place in Oklahoma City and about 700 teams were part of the competition. Great job, ladies!
Gary Wyatt for serving as the interim provost of Emporia State University for the past six months. Wyatt is the dean of the Honors College.
And Brent Thomas and Joan Brewer for sharing the role of interim provost while a permanent replacement is identified.
The Lyon County Fair Board and all of the organizers of the Lyon County Fair for putting on another amazing year of fun. We’re looking forward to the Demolition Derby tonight to close out the year!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
