A 26-year-old Emporia woman sustained serious injuries after a train crashed into her 2001 Chevy Tahoe Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff Jeff Cope said Samatha Vargas was driving southbound on Road T east of Emporia and did not yield at the railroad crossing. Her vehicle was then struck by an eastbound cargo train.
"The vehicle rolled a couple times and has major damage," Cope said. "She was extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and taken by LifeSave to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka."
Lyon County EMS, Lyon County Sheriff's deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded around 3:19 p.m.
Vargas was not wearing a seatbelt.
