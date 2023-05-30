Among the programs terminated at ESU this year is the Debate Program, which has won numerous awards during its 149 years. To better understand this loss to the university and to future students, we spoke with Christopher Loghry, who has served most recently as Director of Debate and Instructor in the Department of Communication and Theatre.
Loghry joined the program as Assistant Director in 2014, having earned a bachelor’s degree in communication at Emporia State University and a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from Wichita State University. He came to ESU as a student specifically to join the debate team after competing in high school.
The ESU website provides the following information about debate: “Debate at Emporia State began in 1874 and continues to be one of the most competitive and successful academic organizations on campus. ESU Debate has won three national championships (CEDA: 1993, 2013 & NDT: 2013) and numerous other awards, including three runner-up awards at the CEDA National Championship (https://www.emporia.edu/department-liberal-arts-sciences/communication-department/debate/--accessed May 25, 2023).
The ESU Debate Program made history as the first-ever university to win both the Cross Examination Debate Association (CEDA) and National Debate Tournament (NDT) national championships. Among teams competing in these tournaments were University of Southern California, Harvard University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan, Wake Forest University, and Northwestern University.
Loghry was named Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013 and was recognized by CEDA this year as the 2023 Brownlee Coach of the Year. He has served on the Cross Examination Debate Association Executive Council. In addition to directing forensic activities, Loghry teaches Public Speaking and Intercollegiate Forensics.
The program has continued to win awards. Loghry pointed out that this year was very successful; ESU debaters were in the semifinals for the national championship—the final four. “We hadn’t been in the semi-finals for 10 years,” Loghry said. “The last time was the year we won. This was our last tournament, and that was definitely a highlight for me.”
Debate provides experiences that enhance life skills. The ESU website lists the skills debate teaches: logical reasoning, research, argument construction, and critical thinking that enhances a student’s academic career and future life experience.
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Loghry received an email directing him to go to the Earle Center. “I didn’t know where that [was],” he said. At that meeting he was told by two ESU administrators that he would be terminated at the end of the school year, joining 32 other ESU faculty and staff who lost their jobs that day.
“I was there for three and a half minutes,” he recalled. “I didn’t know either of the people in the room. The only question I asked: ‘What’s going to happen to the debate team?’” Neither of the administrators conducting the meeting had an answer. “They directed me to the University Counsel, ” Loghry said.
Immediately after leaving the building, Loghry sent an email to the Associate University Counsel asking, “What’s going to happen to the debate team?” He received a response the next day, but his question was not answered. Two weeks later, his department chair told Loghry that the debate program would indeed be ended. “There was no specific reason—just the nine points listed in the Workforce Management Framework,” Loghry recalled.
The decision to close the debate program came as a surprise to people familiar with the University and its award-winning program. During the time that Loghry provided leadership, the students won numerous awards at debate tournaments.
During the last seven years that Loghry had been director, twelve of the students were declared All-Americans by CEDA. Thirty students nationwide are given this award each year; two were awarded this academic year to ESU students.
Loghry said that the program has typically had two student award recipients most years that he was involved with the program. Also, this year three debate students were named National Debate Scholars—recognition given to students who excel in debate and academically. One student was designated “summa cum laude,” which is the highest of those honors.
In addition, the space occupied by the program will be repurposed. Earlier in the year the Debate Program was moved from King Hall, the program’s home since the 1950s. The trophies won by students over the years are now in the University Archives.
“It’s important to understand how little the program costs,” Loghry said. The program does not cost more than $65,000, including his salary. His salary pays for the two other communication classes he teaches each semester in addition to coaching debate students. The program does not have a secretary.
Now this award-winning program has been discontinued and its director terminated. After nine years providing award-winning leadership for the program, Christopher Loghry has accepted a leadership position with the debate program at Johnson County Community College.
In summary, this Debate Program founded when ESU was eleven years old, has been recognized with numerous national awards, provides student participants with important life skills, and is inexpensive in a time when program costs are an important consideration.
Why has this program of historical importance been discontinued? Much like termination of The Bulletin advisor, the University has provided no explanation.
Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University, and Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher.
