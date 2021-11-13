Special to The Gazette
James Kenyon, the author of “Golden Rule Days: History and Recollections of 109 Closed Kansas High Schools,” will be at the Emporia Public Library for a presentation at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Kenyon will be talking about his research on high schools in Kansas, including Americus Rural High School, one of 109 schools with stories included in the book.
Kenyon collected stories from student alumni of closed high schools as he traveled through every county in the state, documenting 109 institutions. Kenyon consulted county historical records as well as conducted interviews with former students and teachers, culminating in unique school profiles that include information ranging from the growth of school classes and programs to songs and traditions.
“Author-detective-explorer-historian James Kenyon has created a treasure trove of memories and discoveries about hometown high schools now lost to school consolidation and unification,” said Dave Webb, co-author of “999 Kansas Characters: Ad Astra, a 2015 Kansas Notable Book.” “In a dozen trips over 15 months to his home state, Kenyon uncovered fascinating facts, photographs and anecdotes about high schools in every Kansas county that have been lost to history,”
Kenyon was born and raised on a third-generation family grain and livestock farm near the town of Bogue, Kan. A graduate of Kansas State University, Kenyon is a veterinarian in a 35-year, mixed animal practice in Iowa and a veterinarian for the Alaska Iditarod Dog Sled Race. His book on Kansas High Schools was selected as a Martin Kansas History Book Award winner in 2019. Another book by Kenyon, “A Cow for College,” won the same award in 2018.
Kenyon will also be speaking at the Gridley Branch of the Coffey County Library. That talk is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at the library, 512 Main Street, Gridley.
“Golden Rule Days” is available in paperback (385 pages — ISBN: 978-1-7322410-4-6). Readers are encouraged to purchase from the author and through area independent booksellers. The book is also available for order from Meadowlark Press, meadowlark-books.com.
