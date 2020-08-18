Some coworkers and I had a socially-distanced porch visit in advance of the ESU semester. It was a remarkably cool afternoon, thank goodness, and fans kept the air (and mosquitoes) moving.
I made up a pitcher of white sangria and Jim Persinger brought not only a dish of baba ganoush, but something totally new to me: Muhammara. You may recall Jim’s amazing chili recipe from last year; he is quite the foodie, and it’s great to talk about hobbies with friends.
Muhammara is a Syrian dish with sweet earthiness from oven-roasted peppers, forest flavors from walnuts and a touch of tanginess from pomegranate molasses. It’s pronounced “MOO-hah-MAH-ra” in Persian (say the interwebs).
It’s traditionally served with other mezze -- think French crudité, Spanish tapas or Italian antipasto -- small, flavorful dishes of spreads, marinated items, lightly seasoned things served with bread, pita, crackers or raw vegetables.
Pomegranate molasses is available in specialty shops or online. If you prefer, make something similar with one part real maple syrup to two parts balsamic vinegar.
This recipe is from a cute site called the Lazy Cat Kitchen (lazycatkitchen.com). It is easy, tasty, colorful and vegan! Most, if not all, of the recipes at this site are vegan, so there you go.
Let’s get cooking!
MUHAMMARA
3 red bell peppers
1/4 cup walnuts, halves or pieces
1 Tablespoon pomegranate molasses
1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon hot chili flakes (to taste)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon tomato paste
3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 small garlic clove, pressed
1/2 cup breadcrumbs, to thicken (optional)
1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, to garnish (optional)
Roast the pepper over an open flame and seal in a container to sweat before peeling. You can also do this in the oven at 390 degrees. Quarter the peppers, remove seeds and membranes and place the peppers skin down on a baking tray and into the oven for 30 minutes. Turn them over (skin-side up) for another 10 minutes.
Get a large glass or ceramic bowl, tongs and a cling wrap. As soon as the peppers are done, grab them with the tongs and chuck them all into the bowl. Wrap cling film tightly around the bowl – you can also use a plastic zip-close bag. The point is to let the hot peppers sweat for a few minutes so the skin will come off easily.
After about 15 minutes, uncover and let the peppers cool down enough that you don’t burn your fingers. Once the peppers are cool enough, peel the skin off. Lazy Cat says the best way to do that is to start from the pointy bit of each pepper.
If you really don’t want to mess with this, grab a jar of ready-to-go roasted red bell peppers and drain them.
While the peppers are cooling, take a dry pan or skillet and gently roast walnuts stirring often so that they don’t burn. They will be slightly darker when done and will “…release their beautiful aroma” says the Lazy Cat.
Process the roasted walnuts in a food processor until you have a coarse meal. Add in peppers, chili flakes, half a teaspoon of quality salt (if you’ve got it), garlic, cumin, pomegranate molasses, tomato paste. Cover and process until smooth.
This dip is runnier than some – closer to marinara or picante than a chunky, thick salsa. “If you want a thicker dip and are not worried about gluten, add breadcrumbs to thicken it up,” says Lazy Cat.
Transfer the dip to a small plate and drizzle a bit of olive oil on top to stop it from drying out, if so desired. Enjoy with toasted pita bread, other mezze-style dishes and salads.
Ricotta cheese makes nice mezze – You can cream it with some olive oil and sprinkle with parsley as a spread, but it’s even better when baked. Any “cottage cheese” such as goat, queso fresco or even a small curd cottage cheese that has excess moisture removed by squeezing in cheesecloth will work.
This is fabulous on hot pita wedges and paired with kalamata olives. Adjust seasonings to taste.
RICOTTA CHEESE WITH GARLIC AND THYME
1 tub (16-ounce) whole milk ricotta cheese
2 Tablespoons grated asiago cheese
4 cloves of garlic, finely minced
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 Tablespoon chopped thyme
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed black pepper
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, stir together the ricotta cheese, asiago cheese, garlic, lemon zest, thyme, crushed red pepper, black pepper and olive oil until the ingredients are fully combined
Transfer the cheese to a small oven-safe baking dish. Place it in the oven and bake for 15 - 20 minutes or until bubbly and slightly brown.
Serve the baked ricotta cheese dip topped with micro greens or a sprinkle of sunflower seeds.
LAGNIAPPE
There is a drive-through food drive Thursday benefitting our pantries and Food for Students this Thursday.
This Thursday. 4 - 6:30 p.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, 12th Avenue and Industrial Road.
United Way of the Flint Hills will accept donations of food (or money, I’m sure) and distribute it to our local agencies.
Did I say “this Thursday” enough times? Four to 6:30 p.m. Think shelf-stable and nutritious: pouches of tuna, salmon or chicken, healthy granola bars, shells and cheese that only need water to make, instant oatmeal, ramen, “add a meat meals” in a box. You get the idea! Look for the 10 for $10 deals, the BOGOs, use up your coupons and let’s feed folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.