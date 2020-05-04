Downtown Emporia was uncharacteristically quiet Saturday, without the sights and sounds of the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival.
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow Spokesperson Sally Sanchez said there are still some upcoming opportunities to help celebrate with local Latino community.
"We are still planning to have the festival on July 11," she said. "Hopefully everything will still be able to go as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we do still plan to go full-on the way we had planned to have it [Saturday.]"
That means a block party full of music, food trucks, dancing and vendors. And, most importantly, the awarding of scholarships to local high school students. This year HOTT has partnered with both Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College.
HOTT has awarded more than $85,000 to 286 local students since the group was started in 1998.
"If we can help a student purchase a book or help a little bit with tuition, that really means a lot to us," Sanchez said.
HOTT's Cinco de Mayo Festival has become a popular event in the community, drawing crowds from all around. Sanchez said the group loves to share its culture with the community through events like these.
"That's very big to HOTT," she said. "We want to share and showcase our culture, to be able to share our traditions and our culture, through music, food, entertainment and that kind of stuff."
Sanchez said the group is always looking for community volunteers to help with events like Cinco de Mayo. You do not have to be a member of HOTT to sign up as a volunteer. Those interested can contact Sanchez at 620-366-1094.
There are still opportunities for vendors and food trucks to sign up for the July 11 event, too. Those interested can call Sandy Barajas at 620-481-3233.
Another way to help support HOTT, Sanchez said, is to participate in the 2020 Census.
"We want for everybody to fill out the census because our voices matter, especially now with this pandemic affecting our community," she said. "We do need those funds in the community in different components and areas. That, of course, is so important."
Sanchez said she hopes everyone in the community follows CDC and local health department guidelines to stay healthy now, so that they can come out and celebrate in July.
"We just would love to encourage the community to come out and celebrate, not only Cinco de Mayo, but also being able to get out," she said. "My understanding is that June 15 is when, cross our fingers, everything will be lifted to full capacity. So, let's just hope that continues to be the plan. Just stay healthy, wear the face coverings and we will see everyone in July."
For more information about HOTT, visit www.hottfiesta.com or connect on Facebook @HOTTofEmporia.
