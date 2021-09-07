One of five suspects in the Sept. 2017 murder of Jesus Avila had his bond modification request denied Tuesday morning in Lyon County District Court.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, along with Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., Armando Nunez, 20, Alan Alanis, 19, and Jovan Pecina, 22, — all of Emporia — are each facing multiple counts related to the Sept. 6, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.
Avila’s body was discovered by Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies in a burning vehicle about five miles east of Emporia on Sept. 6, 2017. The initial call came in as a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Road 160 and Road T, near the Neosho River.
Each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
On Aug. 20, bond for each defendant was set at $750,000 however Cornejo-Campoverde's counsel, Rick Meier, argued that the bond be reduced because his client played "virtually no role" in the decision to murder Avila, the murder itself and the following events.
Meier said his client took no part in luring Avila to the predetermined location and did not help dispose of the body, therefore the $750,000 bond was excessive.
The state argued that Cornejo-Campoverde was a possible flight risk as a citizen of Ecuador, with his most recent trip to the country being in the spring. They said the severity and nature of the crime warranted a higher bond amount. The state denied any implications that Cornejo-Campoverde's role in the murder were minimal, as Meier suggested. The state also said the bond was comparable to that of another high profile first degree murder case currently being tried in Lyon County.
Judge Jeffry Larson said, after reviewing the information and taking into consideration state statutes regarding setting bond, he would not at this time issue a modification on Cornejo-Campoverde's bond.
Larson said he too was concerned the defendant was a possible flight risk. He acknowledged that Cornejo-Campoverde did return to the U.S. while the case was being investigated, but said the defendant had no way of knowing when or if he would be charged for a crime at that time.
Larson did leave an option to reconsider if the facts of the case change in the future.
Larson also said he had spoke to Judge Lee Fowler regarding a possible consolidation of cases between Cornejo-Campoverde and Armando Nunez. With no parties objecting to the consolidation, Larson said it will take place when and if Nunez is tried as an adult.
