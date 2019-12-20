Lucille “Lucy” Mae Martin Stovall, daughter of Fred and Effie Robertson Martin, was born on October 3, 1932 in Wichita, Kansas. Lucille passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Holiday Resort in Emporia, Kansas.
She was married to Gerald E. Stovall September 5, 1953 in Lawrence, Kansas with whom she had two daughters; they were later divorced. Lucille lived most of her life in Emporia. She attended high school at Roosevelt High School, and later attended Flint Hills Technical College and Newman School of Nursing. She was an LPN and later on became an RN while working at Newman Memorial Hospital. She started her own book store called Lucy’s Paperback Shack out of her love of reading. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There she served as a Primary President and a Cub Scout Leader.
Lucille is survived by her daughters, Sherry Stovall Renfro (William) of Emporia, KS and Shella Stovall (Sharla Baggaley) of Salt Lake City, UT; and three grandchildren, William C. Renfro Jr. (Natalia) of Emporia, KS, Heather Lucille Renfro of Olathe, KS, and Jenny Mae Renfro of Olathe, KS. She had three great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling and took her children and grandchildren on many Adventures. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rosa Louisa Martin “Louise” Zimmerman.
A Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 26 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Charter Funerals, 501 W. Sixth Ave., Emporia. A celebration of life will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2313 Graphic Arts Rd., Emporia. Burial will be at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Broadview Towers Tenant Association, 110 W. 6th Ave, Emporia, KS.
Condolences may be sent online at www.charterfunerals.com.
