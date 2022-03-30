Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.