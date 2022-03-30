STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve announced this week that the park headquarters — which includes the visitor center, vehicle entrance, parking lots and historic building site — will be closed to visitation April 9 - April 18 to allow for the paving of the parking lot and entrance from Highway K-177.
The preserve's hiking and nature trails will remain open, but visitors will need to access them from one of the three trailhead areas. The trailheads are the Lower Fox Creek Schoolhouse, Bottomland Nature Trail, and the Two Section pasture area on the east side of Strong City.
Closure dates may change due to weather fluctuations. The park recommends calling 620-273-8494 ext. 270 prior to your visit. For more information, monitor the Alerts on our website www.nps.gov/tapr or visit our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie for up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.